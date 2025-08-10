Rob Gronkowski Joins Fox NFL Sunday After Jimmy Johnson’s Retirement

Los Angeles, CA – Rob Gronkowski is set to become a full-time member of the ‘Fox NFL Sunday‘ crew following the retirement of legendary coach Jimmy Johnson. Fox Sports confirmed the news on Friday, marking a new chapter for the pre-game show entering its 32nd season.

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, enjoyed an impressive 11-season career in the NFL, mainly with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He retired after the 2021 season and transitioned to become an analyst for Fox Sports, often participating in guest appearances.

Jimmy Johnson, 82, announced his retirement back in March after a remarkable career that spanned over 60 years within the NFL. Fans watched closely to see who would succeed him alongside other returning panel members Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee, and Howie Long.

In an interview, Gronkowski expressed surprise about the decision. ‘Crazy bro,’ he told Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz. ‘They must know something about me that I don’t. I wish I still had those powers, because that would be cool if I did.’

Prior to this full-time role, there had been speculation that Gronkowski might return to the NFL, notably in discussions about the Denver Broncos. However, he quickly dismissed those rumors.

Johnson leaves behind a legacy as a cornerstone of Fox Sports’ football coverage, having spent three decades with the network after a successful coaching career. His emotional farewell unfolded live during the Super Bowl, where he acknowledged the profound decision to retire. ‘I’ve made an extremely difficult decision,’ Johnson shared with Colin Cowherd on The Herd. ‘I’m going to miss all the guys.’