Rob Gronkowski Reflects on NFL Legends and Future Retirements

NEW YORK, NY — Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski recently shared his thoughts on the future of football and his fellow players during an appearance on the show ‘Up and Adams.’

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, commented on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s potential retirement after a lackluster season. The 36-year-old sports icon expressed, “My gut tells me about Travis Kelce is that he will not be back next year.” He added that, despite Kelce’s impressive career statistics, age may be catching up with him.

Gronk acknowledged, “He’s getting first downs, he’s moving the chains. But we’re just so used to Travis Kelce playing at such a high level that Father Time has gotten to him a little bit.” Kelce, who is engaged to pop star Taylor Swift, has experienced an incredible career yet might be reconsidering his position for the future.

Despite contemplating retirement after the Chiefs’ loss in the recent Super Bowl, Kelce stated his desire to continue playing. In a press conference earlier this year, he remarked, “I know I’m getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league.”

Gronkowski’s remarks come as he prepares to co-host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve‘ in Las Vegas, where he will celebrate the arrival of 2026. He mentioned that his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, will not be present due to work commitments, humorously adding that he might end up kissing his drink at midnight instead.

Gronk expressed excitement about the event and his co-host, Julianne Hough, calling her “terrific” and a “professional at all levels.” He noted that while he enjoys dancing, he considers himself an amateur compared to pro dancers like Hough.

As he gears up for New Year’s Eve, Gronk’s legacy continues to grow, and his perspectives on the game show his enduring connection to the sport.