Rob McElhenney Files to Change His Legal Name to ‘Rob Mac’

Los Angeles, CA — Rob McElhenney, the creator and star of the hit show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” has officially filed to change his legal name to “Rob Mac.” The news was reported Friday, with McElhenney citing the change as a way to simplify his name as his career expands internationally.

In a May interview, McElhenney expressed his desire to adopt the shorter name for ease of pronunciation in various languages. “As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world, I’m just going by Rob Mac,” he stated. The new name closely mirrors his popular character, Mac, from the long-running comedy.

McElhenney’s wife and co-star, Kaitlin Olson, revealed that their children are less than enthusiastic about the change. “The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name,” she told Variety. Olson added that she also holds the name legally and not everyone is on board with the transition.

The actor is known for his business ventures, including part ownership of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC alongside actor Ryan Reynolds. During the filming of his series “Welcome to Wrexham,” similar challenges with his last name arose in international settings.

Despite the surprise to fans, reports indicate that the transition has been gradual. Various press releases have already begun to credit him as “Rob Mac” following the filing. The 17th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is set to premiere on July 9, and these changes will likely be reflected in upcoming projects.

McElhenney explained his hesitation to change the name in the past due to respect for his ancestry. However, he discovered that even some relatives had modified the name over the years, alleviating his concerns. As McElhenney adapts to his new name, he aims to make it easier for others to recognize him in his professional role.