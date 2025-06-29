Entertainment
Rob McElhenney Files to Change His Legal Name to ‘Rob Mac’
Los Angeles, CA — Rob McElhenney, the creator and star of the hit show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” has officially filed to change his legal name to “Rob Mac.” The news was reported Friday, with McElhenney citing the change as a way to simplify his name as his career expands internationally.
In a May interview, McElhenney expressed his desire to adopt the shorter name for ease of pronunciation in various languages. “As our business and our storytelling is expanding into other regions of the world, I’m just going by Rob Mac,” he stated. The new name closely mirrors his popular character, Mac, from the long-running comedy.
McElhenney’s wife and co-star, Kaitlin Olson, revealed that their children are less than enthusiastic about the change. “The kids are really not happy about it, because they have that last name,” she told Variety. Olson added that she also holds the name legally and not everyone is on board with the transition.
The actor is known for his business ventures, including part ownership of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC alongside actor Ryan Reynolds. During the filming of his series “Welcome to Wrexham,” similar challenges with his last name arose in international settings.
Despite the surprise to fans, reports indicate that the transition has been gradual. Various press releases have already begun to credit him as “Rob Mac” following the filing. The 17th season of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is set to premiere on July 9, and these changes will likely be reflected in upcoming projects.
McElhenney explained his hesitation to change the name in the past due to respect for his ancestry. However, he discovered that even some relatives had modified the name over the years, alleviating his concerns. As McElhenney adapts to his new name, he aims to make it easier for others to recognize him in his professional role.
Recent Posts
- Senate Scraps EV Tax Credit in Latest GOP Budget Bill
- High School Students Monitor Solar Storms with NASA’s Antenna Kits
- Musk’s Departure Leaves Uncertainty Over DOGE Stimulus Checks
- Kojima Discusses Japanese Actors in Death Stranding 2
- Morgan Wallen Headlines First Concert at Camp Randall Since 1997
- Investors Anticipate Economic Data Amid Stock Market Rally
- Love Island Drama: Heart Rate Challenge Fuels Feud in Villa
- Channing Tatum, Inka Williams Enjoy Low-Key Romance After Breakup
- New Details Emerge in Air India Flight 171 Crash Investigation
- Aldrich Potgieter Claims First PGA Tour Victory in Dramatic Playoff
- Kylie Page, Beloved Adult Star, Dies at Age 28
- Draymond Green Defends Jalen Green Amid Relationship Controversy
- Singer Rebekah Del Rio, Star of Mulholland Drive, Dies at 57
- Nicolas Hague Traded to Predators, Signs Extension
- Environmental Groups Challenge SeaWorld’s Fireworks Over Pollution Concerns
- Hip Hop Educators Inspire Future Leaders Through Music and Art
- Shooting Near Stonewall Inn Injures Two After NYC Pride March
- Love Island USA Issues Warning Against Cyberbullying Contestants
- Alexandra Daddario Raises Awareness for Pets Through Social Media
- Bradshaw, Roethlisberger Ranked Outside Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks