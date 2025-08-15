Rob Zombie’s ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ Returns to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, CA — Rob Zombie’s cult horror classic, The Devil’s Rejects, is hitting theaters this October to celebrate its 20th anniversary. For the first time, fans can see the film in 4K resolution. The special screenings will take place on Monday, October 6, and Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The screenings are presented by Fathom Entertainment and Lionsgate and will include a brand-new introduction by Zombie. In the introduction, Zombie will reflect on the film’s legacy and cultural impact.

The Devil’s Rejects serves as a sequel to the 2003 film, House of 1000 Corpses. It picks up following its predecessor’s events, detailing the chaotic aftermath as Sheriff Wydell and his team pursue the notorious Firefly family. The movie features notable performances by Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Sid Haig, William Forsythe, and Leslie Easterbrook.

The narrative escalates into a bloody confrontation as Otis and Baby Firefly escape from Wydell’s armed men. The siblings take refuge in a back-road motel, where they engage in increasingly violent encounters. As the body count rises, Sheriff Wydell decides to take matters into his own hands, leading to a tense showdown.

Despite mixed reviews at its original release, The Devil's Rejects has gained a loyal following among horror fans, with Stephen King praising it for its unapologetic approach. Tickets for the October screenings will be available starting August 22, and fans are encouraged to check their local theater listings.