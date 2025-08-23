Robbie and Farrell Discover Unspoken DC Character Connection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2025 — Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell were surprised to find that they never discussed their DC characters while making the fantasy romance film, “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.” The duo raised this surprising revelation during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

The two actors spent considerable time together filming and conducting press for their movie, which is set to hit theaters on Sept. 19. However, their shared history as Gotham City villains never came up in conversation.

“Did we ever talk about Harley and the Penguin?” Robbie asked Farrell, to which he responded, “I don’t believe so.” The two broke into laughter at their oversight.

As Robbie pointed out, it was odd that their iconic roles didn’t come up, even after extensive discussions about their film. Farrell echoed her sentiment, saying, “No, we never mentioned, never spoke about it at all.”

While the actors were processing this revelation, Robbie explained that their characters exist across various universes. She then shared a fascinating tidbit about an earlier version of the script for “Birds of Prey.” “The first draft that Christina [Hodson] wrote of ‘Birds of Prey,’ the villain was the Penguin,” Robbie revealed, shocking Farrell.

“No way!” exclaimed Farrell. “Really?” The conversation continued, with Robbie explaining how the character was ultimately replaced. “Matt Reeves said, ‘Don’t use the Penguin. I’m going to use him in my thing,’” she recounted.

Farrell couldn’t hide his excitement as he asked, “And how was her Penguin?” Robbie teased that it was “amazing” and mentioned that she had a copy of the original script on her computer.

“Oh, good, I’d love to [read it],” said Farrell, expressing his eagerness to see it. The two actors’ light-hearted banter revealed their shared enthusiasm for their characters.

Robbie has played Harley Quinn, the Joker’s love interest, since 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and reprised the role in multiple films. Farrell debuted as the Penguin in 2022’s “The Batman” and has his own spinoff series, set to be released in 2024.

The future of Robbie’s role as Harley Quinn remains uncertain due to changes in the DC cinematic universe. Meanwhile, Farrell is set to reprise his role as the Penguin in the upcoming “The Batman Part II,” scheduled for release on Oct. 1, 2027.

Despite their comic book movie past, both actors have now recognized they missed discussing a significant commonality in their careers.