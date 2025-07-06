Robbie Ray Throws Complete Game as Giants Beat Diamondbacks 7-2

PHOENIX — Robbie Ray pitched a complete game Thursday night, leading the San Francisco Giants to a 7-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The win allowed the Giants to split a four-game series and gave the bullpen a much-needed rest.

Manager Bob Melvin had relied on five relievers in Wednesday’s game, but Ray’s performance meant the bullpen could stay idle. Ray allowed two runs on solo home runs, completing nine efficient innings.

“That’s the goal as a starting pitcher: go as deep as you can,” Ray said. “If you can finish a game, that’s even better. So, I’m pretty happy with this one.”

This was only the second complete game of Ray’s career. His first came on May 30, 2017, while he was with the Diamondbacks, when he pitched a shutout against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As the All-Star Game approaches, Ray is making a strong case for selection. He ranks fourth in the National League with 107 1/3 innings pitched and has 117 strikeouts, placing him fifth in that category. His ERA of 2.68 ties him for seventh place.

Melvin believes both Ray and teammate Logan Webb, who has pitched exceptionally well, deserve All-Star nods. “He makes a great case for himself,” Melvin said about Ray. “I would hope that two guys on the same staff wouldn’t preclude being on the team together if they deserve it.”

After undergoing Tommy John surgery, Ray missed most of the 2023 season but has shown he is back to being a top pitcher. “I always knew that it was in there. It just takes time after surgery,” Ray shared.

Ray’s complete game also marked his first start at Chase Field since Aug. 26, 2020. He felt confident pitching in front of fans and family.

<p“He deserved it. He wanted it,” Melvin noted. “When he came in after eight innings, there wasn’t even a conversation. He just looked at me like, ‘I got this.’”

Despite pitching well through eight innings, there were moments of concern in the ninth. However, Ray managed to close out the game without needing relief help, ultimately securing the win.

The Giants’ offense supported Ray with a strong showing. Rafael Devers led with three RBIs, while Heliot Ramos and Mike Yastrzemski also contributed significantly.

As they prepare for a three-game series against the Athletics, the Giants can celebrate this win as they head to West Sacramento.