Entertainment
Robbie Williams to Perform at 2026 World Cup Draw in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Robbie Williams will perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, scheduled for 12:00 PM ET on December 5 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The draw will determine the group assignments for the expanded 48-team tournament.
Williams, despite a recent disappointing box office showing of his film *Better Man*, joins a host of global stars including Andrea Bocelli and Nicole Scherzinger for this prestigious event. Supermodel Heidi Klum and actor Danny Ramirez are co-hosting the ceremony, promising a memorable experience.
The 2026 World Cup will mark the first time the tournament features 48 teams, up from the traditional 32. The change, which was announced in 2017, allows more nations to compete, with matches played across 16 venues in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
The draw will bring together the three host nations and nine of the highest-ranked teams. Each of the 12 groups will consist of four teams, ensuring a mix of competition within the groups while promoting balance among participating nations.
Traditionally, the World Cup has seen a total of 64 matches, but the expanded format will feature 104, creating new pathways for emerging soccer nations to showcase their talent on a global stage.
Williams’ participation follows a mixed reception for *Better Man*, which has grossed roughly $1.1 million internationally. Critics praised the film’s originality, but many viewers in the U.S. appeared unfamiliar with the British pop icon.
The FIFA World Cup’s impressive lineup aims to blend sports and entertainment, creating a highly anticipated event expected to attract fans worldwide.
