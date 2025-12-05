Entertainment
Robbie Williams Set to Perform at 2026 World Cup Draw in New York
NEW YORK, USA — British pop star Robbie Williams will perform at the 2026 World Cup draw on December 5, showcasing his immense talent in a highly anticipated event.
Born in Stoke-on-Trent, England, on February 13, 1974, Williams is known for his influential career in the music industry. He gained fame as a member of the boy band Take That before launching a successful solo career.
After leaving Take That in 1995, Robbie faced personal challenges, including struggles with addiction, but rebounded with a series of hit albums and record-breaking performances. His solo career took off with his debut album, ‘Life Through a Lens’, which reached number one in the UK charts.
Williams has sold approximately 75 million records worldwide and holds the record for selling 1.6 million tickets in a single day. His impressive net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, thanks to his music sales, endorsements, and various investments.
The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marking a historic edition with an expanded format including 48 teams. FIFA has described the upcoming event as a “world-class entertainment line-up” featuring illustrious performers like Andrea Bocelli and a duet by Williams and Nicole Scherzinger.
Williams will join other stars, including comedian Kevin Hart and supermodel Heidi Klum, at the Kennedy Center in Washington for the draw. This performance is further proof of Williams’s cultural significance, as he continues to captivate audiences globally with his music.
