Robbie Williams Set to Perform at World Cup Final in New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey – British singer Robbie Williams will perform at the FIFA Club World Cup final this Sunday, FIFA announced on Saturday. The performance will take place before the highly anticipated match at MetLife Stadium.

Williams, who serves as a FIFA music ambassador, will sing the official tournament anthem “Desire.” He will be joined on stage by Italian pop star Laura Pausini. The event promises to deliver an unforgettable atmosphere as it showcases top musical talent.

In addition to Williams and Pausini, the half-time show will feature American rapper Doja Cat, Colombian singer J Balvin, and Nigerian singer Tems. Their participation adds to the excitement of the event and highlights the global nature of the tournament.

FIFA officials have planned additional festivities, including a pre-match flyover and a performance of the American national anthem. Michael Buffer, renowned boxing announcer, will handle the introductions, setting a grand stage for the final.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the final. “President Trump will be at the final,” Infantino said. “He loves soccer. Events like these are huge events. You can’t stage tournaments like this without his support.”

This year’s Club World Cup is expected to draw significant crowds and international attention, making it a landmark event for soccer in the United States.