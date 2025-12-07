Robelis Despaigne Backs Alex Pereira for Heavyweight Success

ORLANDO, Florida — Robelis Despaigne believes Alex Pereira has the potential to dominate the UFC heavyweight division. The Brazilian journalist and fighter, known for his knockout power, sees Pereira as a heavyweight cutting down to 205 pounds.

Pereira, who recently reclaimed the UFC light heavyweight title with a first-round knockout of Magomed Ankalaev, is considering a move to heavyweight for a third championship. Despaigne trained with Pereira days before his own title challenge against Sam Alvey in Karate Combat, which takes place this Friday.

“I actually wasn’t going to go that day because I had a very hard training session the day before,” Despaigne said. “But the coach from the Orlando gym told me to come because Pereira’s coach wanted him to train with a heavyweight. So I went, and it was very productive for both of us.”

Despaigne points out Pereira’s impressive size and power, comparing him to other heavyweights like Ciryl Gane. “Honestly, Pereira is a heavyweight. He has heavyweight power, weighs around 240 pounds, and can fight at 185 if he wanted to,” he explained.

Pereira is reportedly involved in discussions for a superfight with Jon Jones, predicted to take place at a UFC event in the White House in 2026. Despaigne believes Pereira could be the first to defeat Jones in MMA. “If Jon Jones makes a mistake, he can put him to sleep,” Despaigne said. “It’ll be a very anticipated fight. Each has their strengths; Pereira has his striking, while Jones will likely rely on his wrestling.”

Despaigne is preparing to fight Alvey, who recently stunned spectators by knocking out Tyrone Spong to claim the heavyweight belt. “We thought he could lose, but he knocked him out easily,” Despaigne said, acknowledging Alvey’s skill and experience. “He’s not champion by accident and knows how to win. It’s going to be a tough fight,” he added.

The Cuban heavyweight is an Olympic bronze medalist in Taekwondo and earned a shot at Karate Combat gold with three wins in one night back in July. Looking ahead to his fight with Alvey, Despaigne stated, “What matters is winning. The way you win doesn’t matter. I’m going to go out there and do my job, waiting for him to make a mistake.”