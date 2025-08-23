Robert Atkins Convicted of 1991 Murder and Arson After Decades of Delays

Bristol Township, Pennsylvania — After more than 30 years, Robert Atkins was convicted for the murder and arson of Joy Hibbs, a case that had stalled for decades due to police missteps.

The incident took place on April 19, 1991, when Joy Hibbs, a 35-year-old medical assistant and mother of two, was found dead in her son’s bedroom after a fire consumed her home. Initial investigations misidentified her death as related to the fire until an autopsy revealed she had been violently stabbed and likely strangled.

Atkins, a former neighbor who sold marijuana to Joy and her husband, Charlie, was one of several persons of interest over the years. Joy’s son, David Hibbs, recalled hearing a threatening phone call between his mother and Atkins weeks prior to her death.

“I knew my mom was shaken,” said David, who was 12 at the time. “But I don’t think she took it seriously because it was just a $20 marijuana deal.”

Despite indications that Atkins might have been involved, including a similar car seen near the Hibbs’ home and eyewitness accounts, he was not arrested until 2022. New investigators uncovered that Atkins had been functioning as a police drug informant, which allegedly protected him from scrutiny.

“It doesn’t make sense in my brain,” said Sergeant Mike Slaughter, who took over the investigation in 2014. After clearing Charlie of involvement, he discovered that early detectives were told to avoid Atkins.

The case gained traction after a witness reported Atkins returning home “covered in blood” on the day of the murder. His ex-wife, April, alleged that he confessed to her, claiming responsibility for the murder and subsequent fire.

With circumstantial evidence building against him, Atkins was ultimately indicted in May 2022 and convicted in 2024. He received a life sentence plus 30 years for arson.

Atkins is now serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution Benner Township in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania. His lawyer has denied any allegations made by his ex-wife.

During sentencing, Charlie Hibbs expressed his determination for justice, stating he aimed to ensure Atkins pays for his actions. “It is time for him to be held accountable,” Charlie said, reflecting on the trauma inflicted on his family.

David Hibbs criticized the initial investigation, insisting that those involved in delaying justice should also be held accountable. “As far as I am concerned, they are complicit in this crime and should stand trial,” he asserted.