Robert Atkins Convicted of 1991 Murder and Arson After 30 Years

Bristol Township, PA — Robert Atkins, 56, was convicted of murder and arson on August 22, 2024, for a crime he committed more than 30 years ago. The case involved the death of Joy Hibbs, a medical assistant and mother of two, who was found dead in her home in 1991.

Joy Hibbs, 35, was initially thought to have died in an accidental house fire. However, an autopsy revealed she had been stabbed multiple times, suffered from fractured ribs, and was likely strangled. Missing cash from her withdrawal earlier that day raised suspicions, and multiple threats made against her preceded her death.

Investigators had initially looked at several persons of interest, including Joy’s husband, Charlie Hibbs, and Robert Atkins, who had sold marijuana to the couple. David Hibbs, Joy’s son, recalled a threatening phone call from Atkins just weeks before her murder, stating, “I knew my mom was shaken. But I don’t think she took it serious.”

Despite having a temper and being seen near Joy’s home, Atkins was not arrested until 2022. Reports suggested that his status as a police drug informant may have shielded him from police scrutiny for years.

In 2014, Detective Sgt. Mike Slaughter took over the case and discovered that earlier investigators were instructed to overlook Atkins. Slaughter stated, “To hear that this may have been a murder suspect that was traded in exchange for drug deals… it doesn’t make sense.”

During the years of investigation, Atkins’ alibi fell apart. His ex-wife claimed he returned home “covered in blood” on the day of the murder, recalling, “He said, ‘I stabbed somebody and lit a house on fire.’” Evidence gathered over time led to Atkins’ indictment for first-degree murder, arson, and robbery.

In May 2022, Atkins was indicted, and in 2024, he was sentenced to life in prison for Joy’s murder, plus an additional 30 years for arson. He is currently incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Benner Township in Bellefonte, PA.

During sentencing, Charlie Hibbs expressed his intent to hold Atkins accountable, stating, “His intentions that day were pure evil,” while calling for accountability from the detectives who overlooked evidence in the case.