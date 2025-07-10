Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates New Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’

Los Angeles, CA — Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. recently expressed his enthusiasm for the new series ‘Ironheart‘ during a heartfelt conversation with co-star Dominique Thorne. The show, which follows Thorne as Riri Williams, a young inventor navigating her way in Chicago, is now streaming.

In this engaging dialogue, Downey, known for his role as Tony Stark, shared his excitement about the show and asked Thorne questions about the first three episodes. He praised her performance, noting the significance of a new hero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after his own debut in 2008.

“It’s mind-blowing for me,” Downey expressed. “It’s a beautiful full circle, I’ve got to tell you. I’m so grateful.” The bond between Downey and Thorne resonates with the synergy seen between their characters in Marvel comics, where Tony Stark and Riri Williams share a unique friendship.

Riri, introduced as a brilliant teen who builds a high-tech suit, forges her own path as Ironheart. Thorne explained, “[Riri] didn’t go seeking this hero mantle at all,” highlighting the emotional motivations behind Riri’s journey.

The pair also discussed their experiences during filming, illuminating the training required in engineering skills. Thorne recounted feeling the weight of Iron Man’s legacy while filming a significant scene, stating, “That was probably the moment of ‘Whoa, this is real.’”

Downey concluded their chat by commending Thorne and the entire cast, saying, “Keep kicking ass out there. Well done so far. You’ve really done us proud.” Fans of the MCU are looking forward to the remaining episodes of ‘Ironheart’ to see how Riri’s story evolves.