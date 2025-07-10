Entertainment
Robert Downey Jr. Celebrates New Marvel Series ‘Ironheart’
Los Angeles, CA — Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. recently expressed his enthusiasm for the new series ‘Ironheart‘ during a heartfelt conversation with co-star Dominique Thorne. The show, which follows Thorne as Riri Williams, a young inventor navigating her way in Chicago, is now streaming.
In this engaging dialogue, Downey, known for his role as Tony Stark, shared his excitement about the show and asked Thorne questions about the first three episodes. He praised her performance, noting the significance of a new hero joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after his own debut in 2008.
“It’s mind-blowing for me,” Downey expressed. “It’s a beautiful full circle, I’ve got to tell you. I’m so grateful.” The bond between Downey and Thorne resonates with the synergy seen between their characters in Marvel comics, where Tony Stark and Riri Williams share a unique friendship.
Riri, introduced as a brilliant teen who builds a high-tech suit, forges her own path as Ironheart. Thorne explained, “[Riri] didn’t go seeking this hero mantle at all,” highlighting the emotional motivations behind Riri’s journey.
The pair also discussed their experiences during filming, illuminating the training required in engineering skills. Thorne recounted feeling the weight of Iron Man’s legacy while filming a significant scene, stating, “That was probably the moment of ‘Whoa, this is real.’”
Downey concluded their chat by commending Thorne and the entire cast, saying, “Keep kicking ass out there. Well done so far. You’ve really done us proud.” Fans of the MCU are looking forward to the remaining episodes of ‘Ironheart’ to see how Riri’s story evolves.
Recent Posts
- Six Teams Vie for MSI 2025 Title as Viewer Numbers Decline
- 2025 Daytime Emmy Nominees Unveiled Ahead of Ceremony in Pasadena
- Salma Hayek Pinault Shines on 2025 SI Swimsuit Cover
- Severe Weather Forces Postponement of Philadelphia Union Match
- Bryce Harper Breaks Slump, Leads Phillies Over Giants
- Mika Amonsen Cast as Sean Reagan in Blue Bloods Spinoff Boston Blue
- Queer Icons Ethel Cain and JoJo Siwa Revive ‘Bette Davis Eyes’
- Braves Seek to Maximize Drake Baldwin’s Impact Amid Lost 2025 Season
- Wicked: For Good Concert Special Set for November 6 Broadcast
- Jordan McLaughlin Signs One-Year Deal with San Antonio Spurs
- Celebrity-Approved Beauty Tools on Sale for Prime Day 2025
- Athletics Activate Miguel Andujar, Option Colby Thomas
- Jackie Chan’s Legacy in Martial Arts Cinema Explored
- Teen Arrested for Parents’ Murders in Carroll County
- JJ Quinerly Shines for Dallas Wings with Career-High 18 Points
- Red Sox Rookie Richard Fitts Earns First Win Against Rockies
- Guardians Face Tough Times as Pitching Woes Continue
- Red Sox Face Rockies in Series Opener at Fenway Park
- Hello Kitty Night Arrives at BMO Stadium for LAFC Match
- Jonathan Majors Protects Meagan Good During Fan Encounter