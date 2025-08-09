Entertainment
Robert Downey Jr. Talks Sunglasses Use in Avengers: Doomsday
LOS ANGELES, CA – Robert Downey Jr. revealed insights about his character Tony Stark‘s iconic sunglasses in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Talking to CinemaBlend, Downey shared how he used sunglasses during a key weapons test scene, which he filmed while reading lines from cue cards.
During the scene, Stark poses the question, ‘Is it better to be feared or respected? Is it too much to ask for both?’ Downey explained that he and director Jon Favreau were improvising the dialogue on set. ‘It was all on cue cards,’ he said. ‘I put on sunglasses because we were literally writing that, line for line, as we went along shooting it that day.’
It’s unknown if Downey’s usage of sunglasses was initially scripted or a last-minute decision. However, it sparked a pattern, as Stark frequently wears them in several other scenes throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The casual nature of filming Iron Man, where many decisions were made spontaneously, contributes to the franchise’s success.
Downey noted the importance of creativity and collaboration during the filming process. ‘It’s more important that we feel like we’re just coming up with this and we like it, and there’s no trick we can’t employ to cover the fact that we’re kind of making it up as we go along,’ he explained.
Fans are excited to see Downey reprise his role, even if he may break from his classic sunglass style in Doomsday. As the release date approaches next December, the anticipation builds for what promises to be another thrilling chapter in the MCU saga.
