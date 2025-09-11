Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse

Los Angeles, CA – Robert Irwin, the son of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin, has expressed his fears about competing on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” (DWTS). Irwin, 21, revealed that he collapsed during a rehearsal, raising concerns about his readiness for the competition.

In a recent interview, Irwin stated, “I was completely caught off guard when I fainted. It was a scary moment for me. I’ve never experienced anything like that before, and it made me realize how serious this competition is.” His collapse reportedly occurred after an intense rehearsal session, where he pushed himself physically.

Irwin, who is known for his work with wildlife and his television appearances, is excited yet anxious about the dance competition. He mentioned that while he is determined to give it his all, he is still adjusting to the demanding schedule and the pressure of live performances.

The young conservationist will be paired with a professional dancer and is set to begin filming soon. Irwin added, “I want to do my best, not just for myself but also to honor my dad’s legacy. He always taught me to face my fears head-on.” With the show premiering next month, fans are eager to see how he fares on the dance floor.

This season of DWTS will showcase a diverse lineup of celebrities, each bringing their own unique stories and challenges. Irwin’s journey, however, will be particularly notable as he faces both the rigors of dance and the emotional weight of performing in the spotlight.