Robert Irwin Proposes Australian Wedding Venue for Swift and Kelce

QUEENSLAND, Australia — Robert Irwin has offered a picturesque wedding venue for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in a recent interview for ABC News’ year-end special, ‘The Year: 2025.’

Irwin, a wildlife conservationist and winner of ‘Dancing With The Stars,’ suggested that the couple consider tying the knot at Australia Zoo, which is managed by the Irwin family. He described it as an ideal location for a memorable ceremony.

‘You know what’d really, in my opinion, just absolutely make that wedding is if it was an Australian wedding,’ Irwin stated during the interview, airing on December 29. He expressed enthusiasm about the zoo’s stunning backdrop that overlooks a savanna where rhinos and giraffes roam freely.

‘We have this beautiful location overlooking the African savanna. It’s stunning, and we’ve had quite a few people get married there, and it’s just like everyone says it’s a life-changing experience,’ Irwin added, emphasizing the beauty of the setting.

Irwin extended an invitation to the couple, saying, ‘So, Travis and Taylor, hit me up. I got you.’ His comments come four months after Swift announced her engagement to the NFL star.

In August, Swift shared the happy news alongside a carousel of photos on social media, which received over 37 million likes, making it one of the most-liked posts ever on Instagram.

As Swift and Kelce continue planning their upcoming wedding, details remain private. However, a source close to the couple stated that the ceremony will be ‘a private affair and not a spectacle,’ in keeping with their desire for a close-knit celebration.

‘They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy,’ the source said.

The segment featuring Irwin will air as part of ABC’s special on December 29 at 8 p.m. EST, followed by streaming on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.