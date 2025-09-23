Entertainment
Robert Irwin Shines on Dancing With the Stars Debut
Los Angeles, CA—Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, wowed judges on the premiere of the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars on September 16, 2025. Irwin, performing alongside dance partner Witney Carson, delivered an upbeat jive to Steppenwolf’s ‘Born to Be Wild’ that earned high praise and a score of 15 out of 20.
Judge Derek Hough described Irwin’s performance as ‘the best first dance’ he has seen on the show. The energetic jive showcased Irwin’s enthusiasm, a quality he also displays while working with wildlife. Dressed in a sparkly jungle outfit, Irwin captured the spirit of the dance and engaged the audience from the start.
After his routine, Irwin ran to the side of the stage to embrace his sister Bindi, who was in the audience. ‘That was not planned,’ Irwin said when speaking with reporters. ‘Bindi said ‘this will feel like flying’ – and now I know that feeling… it meant a lot. It was super cool.’ Bindi, who won the competition in 2015, has been an inspiring figure for Robert as he pursued his dancing career.
Irwin’s performance not only garnered praise from judges but also resonated with audiences. His wholesome image and genuine talent provide a refreshing contrast to some of the more controversial contestants on reality TV. As a member of the Irwin family, he carries the legacy of wildlife conservation while also winning hearts in the entertainment world.
With the success of his debut, Robert Irwin embraces a unique narrative, focusing on his likability and talent rather than a redemption arc like many of his peers. As he continues to perform, he symbolizes the positive connection audiences have with the Irwin legacy.
Fans are eager to see how Irwin progresses in the competition, as his journey on Dancing With the Stars unfolds. His authentic demeanor and family support add to the compelling narrative viewers enjoy. With the mix of dance, emotion, and connection to his roots, Robert Irwin demonstrates he is not just a wildlife advocate but also a formidable performer in the ballroom.
