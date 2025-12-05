Robert Morris Faces Green Bay in Key College Basketball Matchup Tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Robert Morris Colonials will meet the Green Bay Phoenix at Resch Center on December 4, 2025. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 PM EST.

Robert Morris comes into the matchup as the betting favorite, with a spread of -1.5 and an over/under set at 139.5 total points. Recent simulations predict that Robert Morris has a 51.0% chance of winning the game.

The Colonials, boasting a record of 6-3 this season, have also won three consecutive games. In contrast, Green Bay has an overall record of 4-5 and is looking to extend its own three-game winning streak. Both teams are currently in the Horizon League, battling for an early advantage in conference play.

In terms of performance, Robert Morris has averaged 76.0 points per game while allowing 68.9 points. Green Bay, meanwhile, has scored 73.0 points per game and allowed 74.4 points. Both teams show promise in offensive and defensive strategies, making this matchup closely contested.

Green Bay’s recent improvements include better performance in rebounds and turnovers. They have seen a boost in offensive rebounds, averaging 6.7 per game this season, and are ranked first in turnovers among Horizon teams, averaging just 10.1.

The game will also be streamed live on Fubo, which provides access to various sports and shows on demand. Fans can look forward to an exciting battle between two teams eager to continue their winning ways.

The stage is set for an intense college basketball showdown as both teams aim to gain momentum as the season progresses.