Robert Morris Stuns Green Bay with Last-Second Layup

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay men’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss Thursday night, falling 80-78 to Robert Morris as Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored the game-winning layup with just 2.6 seconds left.

The defeat marked Green Bay’s Horizon League opener and dropped their season record to 4-6 (0-1). The Colonials improved to 7-3 (1-0) with the win.

Justin Allen led the Phoenix with a game-high 20 points. Preston Ruedinger contributed 17 points and a team-high six assists, while C.J. O’Hara and Marcus Hall added 14 points each.

Robert Morris was paced by DeSean Goode, who scored 18 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds. Ryan Prather finished with 11 points, and bench players Darius Livingston and Cam Wilds each scored 10.

The game started off rocky for Green Bay, trailing 10-5 early. However, the Phoenix rallied with an 8-0 run to take a 13-10 lead midway through the first half. By halftime, the Colonials were ahead 36-33.

In the second half, Green Bay surged ahead with a 13-2 run, leading 50-43 with 16 minutes remaining. The Phoenix extended their lead to 11 points, leading 76-65 with just over three minutes on the clock.

Despite the deficit, Robert Morris responded with a flurry, closing the game with a 15-2 run. Livingston’s pivotal three-pointer put them ahead 78-77 before Allen tied the game at 78-78 with a free throw.

Chitikoudis’ final basket sealed the game, eliminating any chance of overtime for Green Bay.

Both teams were even in turnovers, having 11 each. The Colonials dominated the boards with a 35-24 advantage in rebounds. Green Bay shot 52.2% from the floor, while Robert Morris shot 48.4%.

Green Bay will now head on the road to face Wright State in Dayton, Ohio, with tip-off set for 4 p.m. CST this Sunday.