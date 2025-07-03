Robert De Niro Enjoys Family Time with Daughter at Concert

New York City, NY – Robert De Niro, 81, was spotted enjoying a special day with his 2-year-old daughter, Gia, at a concert for The Wiggles in New York City. On June 30, 2025, the father-daughter duo was seen mingling with the children’s band before the show, capturing hearts with their adorable interactions.

In photos shared on social media, De Niro lifted Gia in the air, sharing precious moments with her as they posed between two members of the band. Another series of photos depicted the family, including Gia’s mother, Tiffany Chen, surrounded by soap bubbles as they prepared for the performance.

The Wiggles also posted moments from the encounter on Instagram, highlighting a joyful video where De Niro and Gia interacted with the Australian singers. It was clear that the actor was not just a proud father but also a fan, as he played charmingly with bubbles and enjoyed the tunes offered by the lively group.

The Wiggles wrote on Instagram, “It was such a thrill to spend some time with the legendary Robert De Niro and his family before our concert here in New York City ✨.” This sentiment reflects the excitement shared by both the iconic actor and the children’s entertainment group.

De Niro is a father of seven children. He shares Gia with Chen and has older children from previous relationships. His eldest children include Drena, 53, and Raphael, 48, from his first marriage to Diahnne Abbott, while twin sons Julian and Aaron, 29, are from a previous relationship with model Toukie Smith. He also has son Elliot, 26, and daughter Helen Grace, 13, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Earlier this year, De Niro revealed that becoming a father again brought him immense joy. While speaking with Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2, he shared how his current television habits have changed since welcoming Gia. “I just want to keep up, but I watch current events… now I watch, with my little girl, The Wiggles and Ms. Rachel,” he explained.

Reflecting on fatherhood, De Niro remarked on the challenges and thrill of being a dad. “Sometimes I don’t think people really know what being a good father is… you do your best,” he stated. His recent outing with Gia illustrates his dedication to being a present and engaged parent.