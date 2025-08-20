Robert Plant Announces Fall Tour with Saving Grace Band

Brooklyn, New York — Robert Plant, the legendary former frontman of Led Zeppelin, has announced a 15-concert nationwide tour this fall, alongside his acoustic band, Saving Grace. The tour kicks off with shows in Brooklyn on November 5 and Port Chester on November 8.

Tickets for the concerts are available now, with prices varying by venue and demand. At publication time, Vivid Seats listed the lowest ticket prices for the upcoming shows. Fans can expect Plant to perform songs from his soon-to-be-released album, also titled ‘Saving Grace,’ which debuts on September 26.

At 76 years old, Plant assures attendees that the concert experience will not solely focus on Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits. “Most people have missed some of the best Zeppelin stuff,” Plant remarked, citing deeper cuts like ‘For Your Life’ and ‘Achilles Last Stand.’ He emphasized the unpredictable nature of their performances, which he believes adds to the excitement.

Critics have praised Plant’s performances, highlighting his ability to share the stage with his bandmates in a way that creates an engaging atmosphere. One review noted, “The chemistry between the musicians is undeniable,” when discussing a recent concert in Stockholm.

This tour marks the first time Saving Grace will be touring since their planned 2020 run was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band consists of Suzi Dian (vocals), Oli Jefferson (percussion), Tony Kelsey (mandolin and guitar), and Matt Worley (banjo and guitars).

As part of the upcoming tour, Plant has already released two singles, including a cover of Low’s ‘Everybody’s Song.’ The tracks showcase a heavier sound than his recent bluegrass influences, blending elements of traditional folk and blues.

For ticket information and additional tour dates, check with verified ticketing platforms. Concertgoers can also look forward to exploring a variety of songs spanning Plant’s solo career and unique covers.