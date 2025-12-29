Robert Plant Explores Blues Roots in New Album with Saving Grace

Eastbourne, England — Robert Plant, the legendary frontman of Led Zeppelin, continued his musical evolution in 2025 with the release of “Saving Grace,” the first album from his new band. This collection features a blend of blues, alt-country, and folk covers, showcasing Plant’s artistry in breathing new life into classic sounds.

Plant described his musical journey this year, saying, “I was enamoured by what was once the music of the Delta and how it modified and modernised as it moved north into Chicago.” He reminisced about his experience at the Checkerboard Lounge in Chicago, where he witnessed Junior Wells performing for a predominantly white audience, humorously recalling how Wells acknowledged him during the show.

Plant has also been exploring lesser-known blues cultures, particularly from the north Mississippi hill country. He named tracks like “Train Train” by Jimmy ‘Duck’ Holmes and R.L. Burnside’s “Let My Baby Ride” among his recent favorites. He mentioned, “On our album this year, we did a version of Chevrolet. Historically, it comes from Memphis Minnie & Kansas Joe McCoy, but it moved up into the hill country.”

Throughout the year, he has been inspired by various artists, including Florence + The Machine and the Rolling Stones. Plant noted, “Florence’s song has taken me by storm. I can relate to it with every single iota of my energy.” He expressed his admiration for Bob Dylan‘s early work and mentioned Dylan’s upcoming three-night performance in Swansea.

In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Plant discussed how J.R.R. Tolkien‘s works influenced his lyrics. He credited his parents for his love of Tolkien, joking about being part of the “inklings” that frequented Oxford pubs. Commenting on the connection between Tolkien’s upbringing and Welsh culture, Plant said, “It spoke to me because his points of reference were very close to where I live.”

Plant’s new album “Saving Grace” was released in September 2025 and has received positive reviews, with critics praising his vocal harmonies and unique sound. As his musical journey continues, Plant remains a beacon of creativity in the world of rock music.