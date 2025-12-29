Robert Saleh’s Future Uncertain Amid 49ers Playoff Push

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is not rushing to return to a head coaching position, despite his name emerging as a top candidate for openings as the 2026 offseason approaches. Saleh expressed confidence in his current role while reflecting on his time with the 49ers and previous experience with the Jets.

“Everyone wants to be at the top of their profession, and they want to succeed at that just to see how far they can go,” Saleh told ESPN. “Is my desire to get to the top of the profession and hoist the Lombardi one day? Absolutely. Am I in a hurry? No, I love it here.”

Since rejoining the 49ers in January 2025, after a rough tenure as New York Jets head coach, Saleh has overseen a defense that has faced significant challenges. The 49ers have lost key players like Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to injuries but still manage to rank 11th in points allowed this season.

General manager John Lynch stated, “Whether we played with a bunch of young guys or old guys, I wanted Robert Saleh on our staff. He was definitely our first choice.” The 49ers fired their previous defensive coordinator, Nick Sorensen, just five games into the last season, which prompted their pursuit of Saleh.

As the playoffs approach, Saleh’s defense is crucial to the 49ers’ success, and a victory in their next game could clinch a playoff spot for the team. Saleh’s leadership has been critical in adapting the defense amidst injuries, pursuing a strategy focused on minimizing explosive plays and forcing opponents to execute long drives.

Saleh noted, “When you start missing the type of players we are, you’ve got to come up with different ways to win,” highlighting his adaptability as a defensive strategist. The 49ers defense has made key plays in critical moments, leading to victories despite a lack of depth.

With the Titans and Giants currently searching for head coaches, many anticipate that Saleh will attract interest, given his credentials and the performance of the defense this season. However, Saleh is taking a patient approach, focusing on the present rather than jumping at any opportunity. “The desire is there, but it’s not desperation,” he said.