DOHA, Qatar — Roberto Martínez, the head coach of the Portuguese national football team, has been busy commenting on the ongoing Club World Cup after the conclusion of international fixtures. In recent interviews, he praised the performances of Alberto Costa, a player who was once linked to a move to Benfica.

Martínez told DAZN, “We had the opportunity to win an international title, and it was not at the end of the season. The players had the vision to play and compete in the Club World Cup.”

While discussing the tournament, Martínez expressed his excitement for observing nearly 20 players from Portugal’s national team participating in the event. He highlighted Costa’s contributions while playing for Juventus, stating, “It’s interesting to follow players like [Alberto] Costa, who is having a great tournament.”

When asked for a favorite to win the title, Martínez remained mysterious, saying, “It’s the start of another tournament. There’s a group stage and then knockout rounds. European teams are improving, and Brazilian teams started very strong. The teams that can adapt to the climate will be decisive.”

Martínez also touched on the preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualification, noting, “We need to qualify. We have three crucial stages and six matches ahead. It’s an opportunity to assess training centers, stadiums, and climatic conditions. I hope we can use this information effectively.”

In a close match between Chelsea and Benfica in the Club World Cup round of 16, the latter struggled against Chelsea’s quality. Reece James and Marc Cucurella were standout players for the Blues, contributing significantly to Benfica’s challenges in defense.

Former Benfica player Miguel Nóbrega officially signed with Vitória de Guimarães for a contract until 2028. Nóbrega, who expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining Portuguese football, stated, “It’s a significant step in my career, and I am excited to start.”

Nóbrega, who previously played for Piast Gliwice, is keen to revive his journey back in Portugal and contribute to the club’s ambitions.