Roberto De Zerbi Addresses Player Clash After Rennes Defeat

MARSEILLE, France – Roberto De Zerbi, head coach of Olympique de Marseille, spoke on Friday about the clash between players Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe, which occurred after the team’s defeat to Rennes last week.

During a press conference, De Zerbi expressed his frustration over the incident, referring to it as a “bar fight” and emphasizing that it prompted a necessary disciplinary response. “There was no serious injury, but the players had to be separated by security,” he said. “We decided to temporarily suspend them to assess their feelings and remorse.”

He further clarified that the situation escalated due to the players’ entourage, particularly Rabiot’s mother. “It was a temporary decision that got out of control, not because of OM but because of the entourage,” De Zerbi stated. He insisted that respect for the club’s hierarchy must prevail.

De Zerbi shared his personal connection with Rabiot, explaining, “I have shown more support for his son than for my own. I’ve tried to help him through this situation as if he were my own child.” However, he remained steadfast in supporting the club’s decision to distance Rabiot and Rowe from the team.

Addressing criticisms aimed at club president Pablo Longoria and sporting director Medhi Benatia, the coach said, “There are many false statements being made. When they defend the club, they are doing their job, which is a sign of strength, not weakness.”

As Marseille prepares for their upcoming match against Paris FC, De Zerbi acknowledged the challenges posed by the absence of Rabiot and Rowe. “It won’t be easy, but we’re focused on moving forward. This shouldn’t compromise our season,” he declared.

The response from fans and analysts regarding the management of the incident has been mixed, highlighting ongoing concerns over the club’s decision-making and communication strategies.