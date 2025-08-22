Sports
Roberto De Zerbi Addresses Player Clash After Rennes Defeat
MARSEILLE, France – Roberto De Zerbi, head coach of Olympique de Marseille, spoke on Friday about the clash between players Adrien Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe, which occurred after the team’s defeat to Rennes last week.
During a press conference, De Zerbi expressed his frustration over the incident, referring to it as a “bar fight” and emphasizing that it prompted a necessary disciplinary response. “There was no serious injury, but the players had to be separated by security,” he said. “We decided to temporarily suspend them to assess their feelings and remorse.”
He further clarified that the situation escalated due to the players’ entourage, particularly Rabiot’s mother. “It was a temporary decision that got out of control, not because of OM but because of the entourage,” De Zerbi stated. He insisted that respect for the club’s hierarchy must prevail.
De Zerbi shared his personal connection with Rabiot, explaining, “I have shown more support for his son than for my own. I’ve tried to help him through this situation as if he were my own child.” However, he remained steadfast in supporting the club’s decision to distance Rabiot and Rowe from the team.
Addressing criticisms aimed at club president Pablo Longoria and sporting director Medhi Benatia, the coach said, “There are many false statements being made. When they defend the club, they are doing their job, which is a sign of strength, not weakness.”
As Marseille prepares for their upcoming match against Paris FC, De Zerbi acknowledged the challenges posed by the absence of Rabiot and Rowe. “It won’t be easy, but we’re focused on moving forward. This shouldn’t compromise our season,” he declared.
The response from fans and analysts regarding the management of the incident has been mixed, highlighting ongoing concerns over the club’s decision-making and communication strategies.
Recent Posts
- Jessica Pegula Discusses US Open Changes and Mixed Doubles Joy
- PBS Announces New Series Schedule for 2025
- Alyssa Thompson Leads Angel City to First Win Since May
- WWE Stars Celebrate Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday in New York City
- Dodgers Face Bullpen Struggles Despite Weekend Sweep
- Star-Studded ‘Thursday Murder Club’ Hits UK Cinemas Ahead of Netflix Release
- Boston Introduces New Textile Disposal Options for Residents
- Atlas vs Club America: Key Liga MX Matchup Set for August 24, 2025
- Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz Spotted in Paris After Film Premiere
- Real Madrid’s Endrick Targets Comeback After Injury Setback
- Bryce Underwood to Start as Michigan’s QB in Season Opener
- Pumas UNAM Hosts Puebla FC in Key Clash Tomorrow
- Seattle Sounders Face Off Against Sporting KC at Lumen Field
- Blake Lively Joins Cast of New Movie The Survival List
- Boston Rob Challenged to Compete on Big Brother by Derrick Levasseur
- Eagles Trade OT Darian Kinnard to Packers for Draft Pick
- América Faces Atlas in Key Matchup for Liga MX Success
- The Best Draft Positions for Fantasy Football in 2025
- Big Brother 27: Vince Claims HOH Amid Strategic Turmoil in the House
- Pilgrimage to Lourdes: A Journey of Healing and Reflection