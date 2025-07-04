Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos to Get Stars on Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2025 — Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, co-anchors of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the class of 2026.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, confirming that Roberts and Stephanopoulos will join fellow co-anchor Michael Strahan, who was honored with a star in 2023. The Hollywood Walk of Fame Selection Committee chose Roberts and Stephanopoulos along with 33 other entertainment professionals from hundreds of nominations.

Among the other notable honorees are actors Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Stanley Tucci. This selection was ratified by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors on June 25.

Roberts has been with “GMA” since May 2005. During her tenure, the morning show has won multiple Emmy Awards and the 2017 People’s Choice Award for Favorite Daytime TV Hosting Team. Before joining the show, she was well known for hosting ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and contributing to “NFL Primetime” as the founder of Rock’n Robin Productions.

Stephanopoulos started with ABC News as an analyst for “This Week” in 1997. He now serves as both the host of “This Week with George Stephanopoulos” and co-anchor of “GMA.” His career has earned him numerous accolades, including three Emmys, a DuPont Award, and multiple Edward R. Murrow Awards.

When Strahan received his star in 2023, he expressed his disbelief at the honor, stating, “You kind of wake up and you’re here. I was just living. I was just trying to enjoy everything that came my way. But you look and wonder what your purpose is. And I found out my purpose is pretty much people.”

Roberts and Stephanopoulos will participate in a ceremony marking their induction into the Walk of Fame, further solidifying the legacy of the “GMA” family as they celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary this year.