Entertainment
Robin Wright Embraces Life in England, Calls Move ‘Liberating’
London, England — Actress Robin Wright, 59, has shared her excitement about her relocation to England, describing the experience as ‘liberating.’ In an interview published on August 31, 2025, in a U.K. publication, Wright discussed leaving the U.S. with boyfriend Henry Smith.
Wright, known for her roles in ‘House of Cards‘ and ‘Forrest Gump,’ revealed that she and Smith, an architect, are renting a home on the English seaside. She expressed relief in having made the decision to move, saying, ‘It’s liberating to be done with searching, looking and getting 60 percent of what you wanted.’
The Texas-born, California-raised star candidly shared her reasons for leaving the U.S., stating, ‘America is a s—show.’ She further elaborated on her fondness for England, noting, ‘There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind.’
Wright attributed her move partly to the bustling lifestyle she experienced in Los Angeles, saying, ‘Everyone’s building a huge house, and I’m just done with all that — I love the quiet.’ She added, ‘And I’ve met my person. Finally.’
She recounted the amusing first meeting with Smith, recalling a humorous exchange at a pub. ‘Henry was standing at the bar, 6’2
