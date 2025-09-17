Robin Wright Explains Move to England Amid Political Speculation

London, England — Actress Robin Wright clarified on Tuesday that her recent relocation to the United Kingdom was primarily for work, not political reasons, following comments she made earlier that attracted media attention.

During an interview to promote her new Prime thriller, The Girlfriend, Wright explained that she has been spending time in the UK for almost three years. “All of the American productions that I’ve done the last three years have shot in England because of the tax break,” she said. “It’s better than anywhere in Canada. So I just, back to back to back … and I ended up loving it so much.”

While acknowledging her concerns about the state of the United States, she emphasized that politics was not her primary motivation for moving. “I’m troubled, like many of us are, about the state of our country. And it’s not the reason,” she stated. “I just … I’m so tranquil over there.”

Earlier this month, Wright made headlines when she described life in the U.S. as chaotic, calling it a “s***show” in an interview with The Sunday Times. Conversely, she labeled her experiences in England as “liberating.” Currently, she resides in the Chilterns and plans to move to the seaside with her partner, architect Henry Smith. “I love the quiet,” she added, referring to her desire for a peaceful life.

Wright’s move is part of a broader trend among celebrities, with figures like Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell also relocating abroad due to dissatisfaction with political conditions in the U.S. under President Donald Trump. Wright’s history includes a marriage to politically active actor Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010, with whom she has two children, Dylan and Hopper Penn.

Beyond her acting career, Wright is committed to humanitarian efforts. She has worked against the use of conflict minerals linked to violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and co-founded Pour Les Femmes, a sleepwear line supporting Congolese women through community programs and training. Despite her advocacy, she has not commented on recent diplomatic efforts involving the Congo.