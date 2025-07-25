Robinhood Lists Hedera HBAR, Expands Crypto Trading Options

Menlo Park, California — Robinhood has officially listed Hedera (HBAR), the native token of the Hedera Hashgraph network, on its US trading platform. The announcement came on Friday as part of Robinhood’s ongoing effort to expand its cryptocurrency offerings.

This addition continues a trend of crypto-friendly moves under the Trump administration, as Robinhood enhances its lineup of legacy altcoins, which already includes XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). These tokens were made available on the platform in November 2024.

Before launching HBAR in the US, Robinhood introduced the token to its UK users along with Lido Finance (LDO) in January. Following the US announcement, HBAR experienced a surge, rising as much as 7%. At the time of reporting, it was trading at $0.25, representing a 3.5% increase over the previous 24 hours.

In addition to cryptocurrency trading, Robinhood has expanded its offerings to include meme coins. Earlier this year, it listed Pepe (PEPE), Pengu (PENGU), Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), and Popcat (POPCAT). The platform has also diversified its services by adding Arbitrum, an Ethereum layer 2 token aimed at improving transaction speeds and affordability.