Business
Robinhood Stocks Surge Amid Retail Investor Momentum
Menlo Park, California — Stocks of online trading platform Robinhood Markets have soared this year, climbing 124% and surpassing many other securities. Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group attribute this growth to intense trading activity from individual retail investors.
A recent report from Jefferies reveals that retail trading now makes up about 20.5% of daily trading volume, a significant increase from 10% in 2010. This spike has propelled Robinhood to become a preferred trading platform among retail investors.
In recent quarters, strong trading volumes have positively impacted Robinhood’s financial results, leading to a doubling of HOOD stock in the first half of 2025. Retail investors have shown interest in Robinhood’s expanding offerings, such as credit cards and cryptocurrencies.
Notable companies that retail investors frequently trade on the platform include Tesla, Palantir Technologies, MicroStrategy, and Super Micro Computer. A report from Goldman Sachs highlighted that June trading on Robinhood was better than expected, especially in options trading.
Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target for HOOD stock to $91 from $82, indicating a potential 10% upside. The stock holds a consensus Moderate Buy rating from 20 Wall Street analysts, based on 14 Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations.
BofA has also raised its price target for Robinhood to $95 from $65, maintaining a Buy rating. The firm increased earnings estimates through 2027, driven by an optimistic regulatory outlook for digital assets. It notes separate stablecoin legislation is progressing in Congress, which could increase participation in digital assets.
Recent Posts
- Chelsea to Face Palmeiras in Club World Cup Quarter-Finals
- Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Al Nassr Deal Worth Record $676 Million
- Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Transformed Political Satire and News Consumption
- Rangers’ Tyler Mahle Out for Two Weeks with Shoulder Injury
- North Texas Weather Report: Scattered Storms and Humid Fourth of July Ahead
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds