Robinhood Stocks Surge Amid Retail Investor Momentum

Menlo Park, California — Stocks of online trading platform Robinhood Markets have soared this year, climbing 124% and surpassing many other securities. Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group attribute this growth to intense trading activity from individual retail investors.

A recent report from Jefferies reveals that retail trading now makes up about 20.5% of daily trading volume, a significant increase from 10% in 2010. This spike has propelled Robinhood to become a preferred trading platform among retail investors.

In recent quarters, strong trading volumes have positively impacted Robinhood’s financial results, leading to a doubling of HOOD stock in the first half of 2025. Retail investors have shown interest in Robinhood’s expanding offerings, such as credit cards and cryptocurrencies.

Notable companies that retail investors frequently trade on the platform include Tesla, Palantir Technologies, MicroStrategy, and Super Micro Computer. A report from Goldman Sachs highlighted that June trading on Robinhood was better than expected, especially in options trading.

Goldman Sachs recently raised its price target for HOOD stock to $91 from $82, indicating a potential 10% upside. The stock holds a consensus Moderate Buy rating from 20 Wall Street analysts, based on 14 Buy, five Hold, and one Sell recommendations.

BofA has also raised its price target for Robinhood to $95 from $65, maintaining a Buy rating. The firm increased earnings estimates through 2027, driven by an optimistic regulatory outlook for digital assets. It notes separate stablecoin legislation is progressing in Congress, which could increase participation in digital assets.