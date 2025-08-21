Roblox’s Beanstalk Event Introduces 20 New Plant Types

Roblox, USA – The popular game Grow a Garden has unveiled its latest Beanstalk Event, adding 20 new plant types into the experience. Officially launched on August 16, 2025, this event encourages players to submit specific categories of plants to Jack, an NPC, to help grow a magical beanstalk.

During the event, players need to donate crops that vary in types, including fruits and vegetables, to advance the growth of the beanstalk. Every hour, Jack requests a specific kind of crop, and players earn points based on the rarity of the plants submitted. Points range from four to eight, with a total of 900 points needed to fully grow the beanstalk.

The Beanstalk is designed for community participation, making it easier to grow in public servers. Once fully grown, players can climb the beanstalk to Goliath’s Goods, a reward store at the top that offers various items in exchange for in-game currency known as sheckles. The beanstalk lasts for only 20 minutes before it transforms back into a sprout.

Players encounter glowing orbs along their ascent, which provide additional rewards. For those struggling to climb, jumping near the center stalk offers an alternative route. Upon growing the beanstalk seven times, players can unlock a portal for immediate access in the future.

The items available for purchase include various seeds, pets, and cosmetics, with prices starting at 1,500,000 sheckles for a Sprout Seed Pack. The event continues as developers promise to introduce new plants and mechanics, keeping the community engaged and eager to participate.