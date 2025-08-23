Roblox Faces Shutdown Rumors Amid Safety Controversies

LOS ANGELES, CA – A viral social media post claiming that Roblox will permanently shut down on September 1 has sparked confusion among users of the popular gaming platform. The false announcement gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), misleading many into believing the platform was facing immediate closure.

The post, purportedly from an official Roblox account, proclaimed, “After careful consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down our platform. This decision comes as a direct response to overwhelming popular demand, alongside growing concerns about safety and security.” It further expressed gratitude to its community, assuring users that their voices had been heard.

However, the post was created by @RobloxNoobifier, a verified parody account known for satirical Roblox content. Roblox Corporation has not issued any official statement endorsing the shutdown, and the platform remains operational.

This viral rumor circulates as Roblox faces genuine scrutiny over safety concerns, particularly regarding allegations that the platform fails to adequately protect minors. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has filed a lawsuit against Roblox, arguing that it prioritizes profits over child safety. Murrill stated, “Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety.”

As of August 22, there is no confirmation or indication from Roblox that a shutdown is imminent. The gaming community is encouraged to verify information before spreading unconfirmed news.