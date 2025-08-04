Roblox Game Launches Exciting Cooking and Trading Update

City, State/Country – The popular farming simulator game on Roblox unveiled its latest Trading and Cooking Event Update on August 2, 2025. This update introduces a new cooking mechanic and trading system, allowing players to create unique dishes and trade items.

In this update, players can engage in the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, where they cook recipes using fruits and vegetables from their gardens. Players must add ingredients to a Cooking Pot, with their rewards determined by the size and rarity of the food. The pig NPC, Chris P, awaits the dishes to provide exclusive rewards like Gourmet Seed Packs and Gourmet Eggs.

Notable recipes include soup, burgers, and donuts, each requiring specific ingredient combinations. For instance, making a donut requires ingredients like Sugarglaze and Bone Blossom. Cooking times vary by recipe, with items like sushi taking about 7 minutes and donuts around 5-6 minutes.

Before this update, admins hosted various events like Volcano and Pool Party! to engage players. According to IGN, the new cooking feature has revitalized interest, with players now scouting gardens for the best crops.

Roblox players will need Trading Tickets to engage in the new trading system, which can be acquired at the Gear Stall for 100,000 Sheckles. The game remains accessible on numerous platforms, including iOS, Android, and PC.

This significant update transforms the gameplay experience, merging farming and culinary challenges into an exciting new feature for players.