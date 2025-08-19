Roblox’s Grow a Garden Launches Beanstalk Update with New Plant Challenge

India – August 17, 2025

Roblox‘s popular farming simulator, Grow a Garden, has launched its latest Beanstalk Update. Players now have the intriguing task of growing a mysterious beanstalk in the center of the field by feeding it different plants, with a focus on a new category called woody plants.

The game mechanics involve feeding the beanstalk sprout specific plants, which change periodically during the event. Once players help the plant reach its full height, they can climb to the top and meet a giant character, reminiscent of classic fairytales, to collect their special rewards.

Woody plants are categorized by their rarity and include options like Rhubarb, Pear, Apple, and Avocado. Players can gather these plants from various in-game locations, including shops and special chests. For example, Rhubarb can be found in the Culinarian Chest, while Pear is available in the Summer Seed Pack.

Other woody plants, such as the Apple and Avocado, carry higher rarity classes that impact the points players receive. These include Mythical plants like Coconut, Kiwi, Mango, and Peach, which provide 5 points each and are found in different shops. Divine plants like Maple Apple and Traveler’s Fruit yield 6 points and are vital for player progression.

According to IGN, having a diverse inventory of woody plants is crucial; when a non-playable character (NPC) appears with a thought bubble signaling which plant is needed, players must respond with the specified plant to continue their progress. Failing to provide the required plants will halt their beanstalk development, preventing them from achieving their rewards.

The Beanstalk Update adds a layer of strategy, encouraging players to manage their time effectively while gathering the necessary resources. With the goal of reaching the top of the beanstalk for a reward, players might find themselves creatively challenged as they enjoy this refreshing addition to the game.

The Grow a Garden: Beanstalk Update is now live on Roblox, inviting players to dive into this exciting new gameplay experience.