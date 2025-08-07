Roblox’s Grow a Garden Launches Trading and Cooking Event Update

LOS ANGELES, CA — Roblox‘s popular game, Grow a Garden, has launched the Trading and Cooking Event Update, which went live on August 2, 2025. The update introduces a fully interactive cooking system that allows players to prepare dishes using their harvested crops, enhancing the gameplay experience.

The centerpiece of the update is an emphasis on cooking for a pig chef named Chris P. Bacon. Players are expected to collect ingredients and create meals such as pizza and ice cream to satisfy the chef’s cravings. This new mechanic adds a layer of complexity and competition as cravings change every hour, driving players to experiment with various recipes.

Players can access the Cooking Pot located at the island’s center, where they interact with it to cook meals. Each recipe requires specific ingredients, and the rarity of the completed dish influences the rewards players can earn. Rewards vary from common items like Sheckles to mythical items and exclusive pets.

“The Trading and Cooking Event Update brings a whole new meaning to ‘let him cook’,” said a representative from the game development team. “This allows players to engage with the farming simulator in a more creative manner, merging culinary skills with strategic trading.”

In addition to cooking, the update introduces an advanced trading system where players utilize Trading Tickets to secure safe item exchanges, enhancing the strategic aspect of the game.

As players navigate this new feature, they will likely discover more recipes and cooking methods. The game’s community is encouraged to share their findings to enrich the overall experience.

For the latest news and updates on Grow a Garden, players are urged to stay tuned to the game’s official channels.