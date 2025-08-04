Roblox’s New Update Introduces Cooking and Trading Features

City, State/Country — On Saturday, August 2, 2025, players of the popular farming simulator game on Roblox experienced a major addition with the launch of the Trading and Cooking Event Update, as reported by IGN.

This much-anticipated update allows players to engage in a special cooking event and an innovative trading system. New features include pets and a selection of unique rewards.

Before the cooking update, players participated in events like the Volcano and Pool Party. A highlight of the new Grow a Garden update is the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, where players use fruits and vegetables from their gardens to prepare a variety of dishes.

To earn rewards, players can cook recipes in a Cooking Pot and present the food to Chris P, the game’s pig NPC. Factors such as the size and rarity of ingredients impact the type of rewards players receive. Additionally, the cravings of Chris P change hourly, adding a layer of challenge to the cooking process.

Some of the new rewards available include the Gourmet Seed Pack, Gourmet Egg, Food Crate, and various new pets like Bagel Bunny and Pancake Mole. Players can choose from many recipes, including Soup, Sandwich, and Pizza, each requiring specific ingredient combinations.

For instance, to make a Burger, players need a Pepper, Corn, and Tomato. Each dish has a set cooking time, and players can manage their supplies at the Cooking Pot located in the lobby.

In addition to cooking features, the update introduces a trading system where players can use Trading Tickets, available for purchase at 100,000 Sheckles each. The new sprinkler, featuring a Prismatic rarity, adds further excitement to gameplay.

The Grow a Garden can be played across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, and PC. With the creative cooking mechanics and new trading opportunities, this update aims to enhance the overall gaming experience.