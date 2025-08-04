Entertainment
Roblox’s New Update Introduces Cooking and Trading Features
City, State/Country — On Saturday, August 2, 2025, players of the popular farming simulator game on Roblox experienced a major addition with the launch of the Trading and Cooking Event Update, as reported by IGN.
This much-anticipated update allows players to engage in a special cooking event and an innovative trading system. New features include pets and a selection of unique rewards.
Before the cooking update, players participated in events like the Volcano and Pool Party. A highlight of the new Grow a Garden update is the Chris P. Bacon Cooking event, where players use fruits and vegetables from their gardens to prepare a variety of dishes.
To earn rewards, players can cook recipes in a Cooking Pot and present the food to Chris P, the game’s pig NPC. Factors such as the size and rarity of ingredients impact the type of rewards players receive. Additionally, the cravings of Chris P change hourly, adding a layer of challenge to the cooking process.
Some of the new rewards available include the Gourmet Seed Pack, Gourmet Egg, Food Crate, and various new pets like Bagel Bunny and Pancake Mole. Players can choose from many recipes, including Soup, Sandwich, and Pizza, each requiring specific ingredient combinations.
For instance, to make a Burger, players need a Pepper, Corn, and Tomato. Each dish has a set cooking time, and players can manage their supplies at the Cooking Pot located in the lobby.
In addition to cooking features, the update introduces a trading system where players can use Trading Tickets, available for purchase at 100,000 Sheckles each. The new sprinkler, featuring a Prismatic rarity, adds further excitement to gameplay.
The Grow a Garden can be played across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, and PC. With the creative cooking mechanics and new trading opportunities, this update aims to enhance the overall gaming experience.
Recent Posts
- Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
- England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India
- Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
- David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle
- Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released
- Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year