Roblox Outage Affects Thousands Worldwide as Users Report Errors

SAN MATEO, CA — Roblox, a popular gaming platform, is facing a major outage affecting thousands of users around the globe.

On January 6, 2026, reports of server errors surged on social media, with over 19,000 complaints registered by players on Downdetector. Many users reported trouble logging in and experiencing gameplay interruptions, prompting concerns in the gaming community.

According to breakdowns from Downdetector, approximately 71 percent of the complaints were related to server connection issues, while 27 percent were linked to gameplay problems, and 2 percent involved issues accessing the website. This sharp increase in complaints indicates a significant disruption in the platform’s services.

One Roblox user expressed their frustration on X, stating, “Roblox is down aw darn,” while others echoed similar sentiments about the outage. The platform’s officials acknowledged the issue on X, stating that they are monitoring the situation, though they did not provide an estimated time for resolution.

The outage comes amid ongoing discussions about safety features on Roblox, especially as the platform is set to roll out a mandatory AI-powered age estimator for chat access later this month. This new feature aims to enhance child safety on the platform, where approximately 42 percent of users are under the age of 13.

As of now, Roblox has not reported a specific cause for the outage but continues to urge users for patience as they work to resolve the issue.