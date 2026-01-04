Sports
Rocco Becht Transfers to Penn State After Successful Iowa State Career
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Former Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht has committed to transferring to Penn State following the 2025 college football season. Becht joins the Nittany Lions after three years as a starter with the Cyclones, where he gained notoriety for his impressive stats and leadership skills.
During his time at Iowa State, Becht posted over 9,200 passing yards and threw 64 touchdowns across 39 games. He also added 19 rushing touchdowns and played a key role in leading the team to significant victories, including an appearance in the Big 12 Championship Game in 2024 and a memorable win in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, earning MVP honors.
Becht, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback from Wesley Chapel, Florida, recorded notable achievements such as winning the Big XII Offensive Freshman of the Year award in 2023. His final season at Iowa State in 2025 saw him throw for 2,584 yards and 16 touchdowns, although he faced challenges with injuries that season.
With the recent change in coaching staff at Penn State, including head coach Matt Campbell, who previously coached Becht at Iowa State, the transfer aligns with both parties’ interests. Campbell is tasked with rebuilding the Nittany Lions, and bringing in a seasoned quarterback like Becht could provide immediate competition for the starting role.
Becht’s prior familiarity with Campbell’s offensive system is expected to be an advantage as he transitions to his new team. His capacity to adapt to different offensive schemes is also seen as a significant asset. Campbell emphasized the importance of a strong quarterback-coach relationship, indicating that Becht’s character and leadership will be crucial.
Becht’s familial connections to Pennsylvania—his father, Anthony Becht, is a former NFL tight end—add a personal touch to this transfer. His connection and understanding of the area could play a role in his adjustment to college football in the Big Ten.
As he prepares to enter his redshirt senior season with one year of eligibility left, Becht’s arrival has generated optimism about the Nittany Lions’ quarterback position moving forward.
