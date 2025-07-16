News
Rochester Ax-Murderer David Brom Set for Release After 35 Years
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – David Brom, who was convicted of brutally murdering four family members in 1988, is scheduled for release from prison on July 29, 2025. At the time of the crime, Brom was just 16 years old.
According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC), Brom will transition to a halfway house in the Twin Cities as part of a work release program. DOC officials confirmed that he will be under supervision with GPS monitoring.
Brom’s eligibility for parole was made possible by new legislation enacted in 2023, which allows juvenile offenders sentenced to life imprisonment the opportunity for parole after serving 15 years. This law applies retroactively, benefitting Brom, who has now served over 35 years behind bars.
In 1989, Brom received three consecutive life sentences for the murders of his parents, Bernard and Paulette, and his younger siblings, Diane and Rick. The case shocked the community and led to widespread media coverage at the time.
At a recent board review, Brom expressed remorse for his actions, stating that he struggled with depression and felt isolated in his emotions. “I caused tremendous loss in their lives, incredible grief and pain, and left them with confusion and unanswered questions,” Brom said.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, who responded to the initial crime scene in 1988, issued a statement reflecting on the upcoming release. He expressed mixed feelings about the parole board’s decision, citing the irreversible impact of Brom’s actions on his victims’ families.
During Brom’s time in prison, he has reportedly exhibited good behavior and personal growth, leading to the decision by the parole board to approve his work release. His next scheduled appearance before the Supervised Release Board is set for January 2026.
As Brom prepares for reintegration into society, community members are left grappling with the implications of his release and the ongoing conversations around juvenile sentencing laws.
