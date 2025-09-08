Rochester Radio Icon Brother Wease Announces Departure Amid Social Media Support

Rochester, NY — Brother Wease, a prominent radio personality, announced his departure on-air on Thursday, Sept. 4, creating a wave of well wishes on social media.

Brother Wease, whose real name is Alan Levin, has been a part of the Rochester radio scene for decades. He first joined WCMF-FM in 1984 as a late-night host before moving to mornings in 1985, where he launched ‘The Brother Wease Morning Circus.’ This program became one of the highest-rated shows in the market.

Throughout his career, Wease has openly shared personal struggles, including his battle with cancer, which endeared him to many listeners. He has also worked with a variety of co-hosts who have gone on to achieve significant success in other markets, such as Greg “Opie” Hughes and Stephanie Miller.

In late 2007, after a contract dispute with Entercom, Wease left local radio for nearly a year due to a no-compete clause. He returned in November 2008 to take the morning slot on Radio 95.1, an iHeartMedia station.

In 2023, he moved the time slot of his show from 6 to 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. to noon. Over the years, Wease has also been recognized with multiple honors, including inductions into various halls of fame, including the New York State Broadcasters Association‘s Hall of Fame.

As news of his departure spreads, fans continue to express their appreciation for his contributions to local radio.