Rochester Radio Icon Brother Wease Signs Off for Last Time

Rochester, N.Y. — A familiar voice in Rochester radio bid farewell to listeners for the last time Thursday. “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice!” Brother Wease said at the end of his final show on Radio 95.1, using one of his signature sign-offs.

Brother Wease, whose real name is Alan Levin, departed from the radio station after decades on the air. “I just can’t thank people enough. The texts are ‘cryable,'” Wease said during Thursday’s show. “I love you people.”

Listeners expressed their shock and gratitude online. “Thank you for your service to the community,” Lisa Cramer wrote on Facebook. “The radio network, live music promotion, Wease Cares for Children, and your service to the country in Vietnam, Brother Wease. You will be missed.”

Laura Morabito Foley echoed similar sentiments, stating, “I am very sad! Love Wease! Good luck Wease, and will totally miss your shows!” David Maxwell, known as “Wheels,” admitted he was emotional when he heard the announcement. “I got the news late last night, and it’s always tough,” Maxwell said. “I’ve been with Brother Wease for 14 years. Every Friday.”

Maxwell recalled meeting Levin years ago, describing him as a mentor who helped during his early days. “We just started talking and one thing led to another,” said Maxwell. “We went out to a couple of dinners, and then he said, ‘You should come on up to the show.'”

Scott Fitzgerald, formerly of Fickle 93.3, described Levin as a “very giving guy.” Fitzgerald shared his experience of reaching out to Wease years ago in hopes of getting into radio. “He said, ‘Come on the show.’ I’m like, ‘When?’ He’s like, ‘Whenever. Just show up.’ He was there, and he really, really tried to help,” Fitzgerald said.

Levin’s storied career included years broadcasting on WCMF. In 2021, he was honored as an inductee to the Radio Hall of Fame. His departure signals the end of an era, according to Northeast Radio editor and radio observer Scott Fybush. “He mentored so many people in this industry,” said Fybush. “There are so many people, not just in Rochester, but around the country, who can point to Wease and say he was the guy who got me going in that business. It’s a fantastic legacy for him.”

Recently, Radio 95.1 was rebranded as Rock 95.1, switching from a talk to music format and reshuffling personnel across properties owned by iHeart Media in Rochester. “I guess this is it,” Wease said on air Thursday. “The company has researched the market. Rochester needs a real rock station, a fresh sound with some familiar voices and some attitude.”

Wease announced he was offered a couple of opportunities and revealed that he and his son will launch a podcast in January. “We’re excited to bring a fresh, authentic rock experience to Rochester,” said Bob Morgan, president of iHeartMedia for Upstate New York, in a statement published by Radio Insight. “Rock 95.1 is built for fans who live and breathe rock, and we’re proud to deliver the music and personalities they crave.”