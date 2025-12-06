Entertainment
2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lit After Star-Studded Ceremony
NEW YORK CITY — The 2025 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially lit on December 3 following a spectacular ceremony featuring numerous musical performances. This year’s tree, a 75-foot Norway spruce from East Greenbush, New York, was adorned with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and crowned with a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star.
The event, hosted by country music icon Reba McEntire, included performances by popular artists such as Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, and Kristin Chenoweth. Just before the tree was illuminated at 10 p.m., McEntire led the crowd in a countdown, celebrating the start of the holiday season.
The spruce, donated by the Russ family, has been part of their property for over 60 years. Judy Russ, the family’s matriarch, expressed her emotions about seeing the tree light up, stating, “It’s so special that my family’s tree gets to be America’s, if not the world’s, Christmas tree.”
Other performers included Lauren Alaina, Ne-Yo, and The Radio City Rockettes, who celebrated 100 years of dance in their signature style.
This annual event has been a tradition since 1933 and draws thousands of visitors each year to Rockefeller Plaza. After the holiday season, the tree will be milled into lumber for Habitat for Humanity, continuing a long-standing tradition of giving back.
