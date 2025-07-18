Business
Rocket Lab Shares Surge After Price Target Upgrade
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Rocket Lab‘s stock surged on July 18, 2025, following a major investment firm’s upgrade of its price target.
The company’s share price climbed by 8.6% as of 1:30 p.m. ET, reaching $48.69. This marks a significant increase of approximately 66% year-to-date, positioning the stock at an all-time high. In comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up only slightly, at 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.
Citigroup initiated a buy rating on Rocket Lab and raised its one-year price target from $33 to $50 per share, citing strong sales momentum in the aerospace sector as a key factor. Their analysts predict Rocket Lab will benefit from broader trends in space innovation and increased launch demands.
As interest in the space industry grows, Rocket Lab’s market capitalization has now reached roughly $19.5 billion, with a valuation price of approximately 34 times this year’s expected sales. This reflects the significant risk associated with its growth-dependent profile, but analysts believe the company is likely at the beginning of a large-scale expansion.
Rocket Lab continues to see strong demand for commercial satellites, particularly for telecommunications and imaging, which has also contributed to its rising stock price.
CEO Peter Beck mentioned in a recent interview that the company is currently producing a rocket every 15 days, emphasizing the high demand for their Electron rocket. Beck founded Rocket Lab in 2006, and since its public debut, the company’s market value has dramatically increased.
