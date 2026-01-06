Business
Rocket Lab Stock Surges Amid Growing Investor Interest
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB) has seen a significant increase in its stock price, which surged around 55% over the past month and 165% over the last year. This uptrend reflects investors’ shifting sentiment regarding the company’s growth potential, boosted by recent successes in its operations.
The stock closed on January 4, 2026, at $75.99, close to the narrative fair value of $98 as estimated by analysts. This gap prompts a key question for investors: Is Rocket Lab still undervalued or has its stock price reached a level that reflects future growth expectations?
Recent analysis by KiwiInvest indicates that Rocket Lab has achieved impressive revenue figures, totaling $436 million through its launches. Approximately one-third of its revenue derives from affordable rocket launches, with the remainder coming from satellite sales related to those launches.
Despite the positives, there are concerns surrounding potential delays in their Neutron rocket program and increased competition from SpaceX, which could hinder Rocket Lab’s projected growth. Analyst forecasts suggest a cautious view, with a discounted cash flow (DCF) model estimating a fair value closer to $72.69, slightly below the current market price.
Upcoming earnings reports are crucial, as analysts expect Rocket Lab to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, contributing to a year-over-year growth of 50%. The company is also projected to generate $178.38 million in revenue, marking a 34.74% increase from the previous year.
As Rocket Lab navigates its growth path, investors are highly attentive to changes in analyst estimates and market perceptions, which can significantly impact stock performance in the coming months.
