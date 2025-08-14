Rocket League Esports World Cup 2025 Begins This Weekend

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — The Rocket League Esports World Cup 2025 (EWC 2025) kicks off on August 14, featuring 16 top teams competing for a share of a $1 million prize pool. The tournament will run until August 17, starting with the Group stage, where only two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the playoffs.

This year’s EWC draws significant interest due to the unpredictable nature of esports. Favorites include Team Falcons, who are expected to benefit from support from local fans. After their victory at the recent Raleigh Major, they are looking to replicate their success at this prestigious event.

Karmine Corp, another strong contender, dominated the European scene earlier in the year but saw a surprising early exit at the Raleigh Major. Their performance prior to the EWC indicates potential for a comeback if they can regain their form.

The North American powerhouse NRG also enters the tournament with substantial momentum, having achieved top placements in several qualifiers this season. With a solid lineup featuring Atomic, BeastMode, and Daniel, they are expected to be formidable opponents.

Meanwhile, Team Vitality, composed of former Team BDS members, aims to reclaim their former glory after a shaky start to the season. They have previous experience succeeding in front of enthusiastic crowds, which could play to their advantage.

The Ultimates have been on a rollercoaster journey this season. Despite previous successes, they faltered at the Raleigh Major and hope to bounce back at EWC 2025.

Twisted Minds, another team to watch, have made significant strides in their performance in recent tournaments, including a top 8 finish at the Birmingham Major.

The group stage run from August 14 to August 16 will set the tone for the playoffs, with the goal of securing spots in the quarterfinals. All matches will be streamed live online, allowing fans to follow their favorites throughout this exciting tournament.

As the teams prepare for the intense competition ahead, fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere filled with high-stakes matches and potential upsets, making the EWC 2025 a celebration of esports.