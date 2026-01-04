Sports
Rockets Aim for Fifth Straight Win Against Mavericks on January 3
Dallas, TX — The Houston Rockets will try to extend their winning streak to five games when they face the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Rockets come into the matchup with a 21-10 record and are fourth in the Western Conference. They won their last game against the Phoenix Suns, 120-96, with Amen Thompson scoring 23 points along with four rebounds and three assists.
In contrast, the Mavericks are struggling with a 12-23 record and are 13th in the Western Conference. They have only won three of their last ten games and have seen their performance drop significantly in recent outings.
The Mavericks have been involved in 26 clutch games this season, leading the NBA, but have only managed a record of 10-16 in those situations. Their defensive play has improved, but scoring has become a challenge. In their last game against Houston, Dallas came out on top, 122-109, thanks to Anthony Davis‘s 29 points.
Both teams have significant players dealing with injuries. The Rockets’ Steven Adams is listed as day-to-day with an ankle injury. The Mavericks are missing key contributors due to injuries, including some players out for the season.
The game will be broadcast on SCHN and KFAA, and NBA odds currently favor the Rockets at -7.5. Fans will be eager to see if Houston can maintain their momentum against their Texas rivals.
