Rockets Aim for Fourth Straight Win Against Nets on New Year’s Day

NEW YORK, NY – The Houston Rockets (20-10) will seek to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the Brooklyn Nets (10-20) on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2026, at Barclays Center. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on YES Network.

After a challenging stretch where they lost five of seven games, the Rockets have bounced back with victories over teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. In their last game on December 29, the Rockets defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-119, led by Kevin Durant‘s 30 points.

The Rockets enter the matchup as heavy favorites, hoping to capitalize on the Nets’ inconsistent performance. Though Brooklyn has struggled overall this season, they have recently won six of their last ten games, showcasing a resurgence under the leadership of Michael Porter Jr. However, Porter’s status for the game is questionable due to illness.

On the other side, the Nets have seen positive performances from their young players, including Cam Thomas, who returned from injury and scored 30 points in his first game back. With Porter potentially sidelined, Brooklyn may rely more on Thomas and other contributors like Nic Claxton and Noah Clowney.

Houston’s offense has been dominant, ranking third in the league with the addition of Durant, who aims to defeat his former team. The matchup is crucial for the Rockets as they aim to secure a top position in the Western Conference amidst the injury struggles of their competitors.

The teams previously met earlier this season when the Rockets won decisively by 28 points in their fourth game. The current atmosphere is different; the Nets have improved substantially and will be looking to challenge Houston on their home court. The outcome of this game could hinge on the availability of key players like Sengun for Houston and Porter for Brooklyn.