Sports
Rockets’ Alperen Sengun Likely to Return Against Nets
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is expected to return for Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets after missing the last two contests due to left calf tightness, according to head coach Ime Udoka.
Sengun, a 2025 NBA All-Star, participated in a practice on Tuesday and reported he was “feeling much better.” The 23-year-old is currently averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game this season.
Meanwhile, the situation is less clear for veteran center Steven Adams, who suffered a right ankle sprain. He experienced some “swelling and stiffness” and did not participate in practice, leading Udoka to label him as “questionable” for Thursday’s game against the Nets.
While Adams’s injury poses a setback, Sengun’s potential return bolsters the Rockets’ lineup, which currently enjoys a three-game winning streak. The Rockets sit fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 20-10.
During Sengun’s absence, third-string center Clint Capela has seen increased playing time. In the last two games, Capela averaged 5.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game.
In Monday’s game, the Rockets defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-119, shooting 59% from the field and leading by as many as 28 points. Kevin Durant scored 30 points in that contest, showcasing his scoring ability alongside Sengun.
As the Rockets prepare for the Nets, they will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games, a feat they have already achieved twice this season. The matchup is set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. Central on New Year’s Day.
Recent Posts
- AJ Dybantsa Scores 35 Points, Dazzles with Dunk
- Nebraska Basketball Faces Tough Test Against Michigan State on Friday Night
- Sami Zayn Names Kevin Owens Match His Favorite of 2025
- Jaguars Extend Cole Van Lanen’s Contract for $51 Million
- Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers
- Grizzlies Face Lakers in A Crucial Matchup Due to Key Injuries
- Rising Illegal Activities Reported in Yosemite National Park Amid Shutdown
- SpaceX Launches Italian Earth Observation Satellite from California
- Thunder Face Depleted Warriors in Highly Anticipated Matchup
- Dakota Johnson Sparks Dating Rumors with Musician Role Model
- Gonzaga Bulldogs Prep for WCC Showdown After Strong Non-Conference Start
- Haitians Celebrate Independence Day Amid New Travel Ban
- Arizona Wildcats Face SMU Mustangs in Holiday Bowl Showdown
- Philadelphia Launches Taskforce to Combat Illegal Dumping
- Mika Zibanejad Set for New York Rangers Comeback This Season
- Knicks’ Ariel Hukporti Out After Mouth Injury Against Pelicans
- Alex Honnold to Livestream Taipei 101 Ascent on Netflix
- Matt Cardona Returns for Thrilling NWA Event in Atlanta
- Matthew Tkachuk Returns to Practice with Panthers After Surgery
- Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video