Rockets’ Alperen Sengun Likely to Return Against Nets

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun is expected to return for Thursday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets after missing the last two contests due to left calf tightness, according to head coach Ime Udoka.

Sengun, a 2025 NBA All-Star, participated in a practice on Tuesday and reported he was “feeling much better.” The 23-year-old is currently averaging 22.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game this season.

Meanwhile, the situation is less clear for veteran center Steven Adams, who suffered a right ankle sprain. He experienced some “swelling and stiffness” and did not participate in practice, leading Udoka to label him as “questionable” for Thursday’s game against the Nets.

While Adams’s injury poses a setback, Sengun’s potential return bolsters the Rockets’ lineup, which currently enjoys a three-game winning streak. The Rockets sit fourth in the Western Conference with a record of 20-10.

During Sengun’s absence, third-string center Clint Capela has seen increased playing time. In the last two games, Capela averaged 5.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in just over 15 minutes per game.

In Monday’s game, the Rockets defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-119, shooting 59% from the field and leading by as many as 28 points. Kevin Durant scored 30 points in that contest, showcasing his scoring ability alongside Sengun.

As the Rockets prepare for the Nets, they will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games, a feat they have already achieved twice this season. The matchup is set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. Central on New Year’s Day.