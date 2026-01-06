Rockets Face Suns in Highly Anticipated NBA Showdown Tonight

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Rockets will host the Phoenix Suns tonight for a highly anticipated NBA matchup, marking the third game of the new year for the Rockets. The game takes place at Toyota Center, where the Rockets will look to bounce back after a recent loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets, sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 21-11 record, are facing a Suns team that has surprised many this season with a record of 21-14. The Suns are currently on a two-game winning streak, most recently beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, thanks to a dramatic game-winning three-pointer from star guard Devin Booker.

Both teams are known for their physical defensive play, which is expected to make for a tightly contested game. Rockets forward Steven Adams is listed as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, while Alperen Sengun is out, and Fred VanVleet will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury. For the Suns, Grayson Allen and Mark Williams are both probable to play, while Jalen Green and Jamaree Bouyea are out.

Despite recent struggles and only five wins in their last ten games, the Rockets remain favored in this home matchup. Houston boasts a solid 10-2 record at home this season, while the Suns have a .500 record on the road.

The game has additional implications as both teams vie for position in the competitive Western Conference. The Rockets hope to capitalize on home court advantage, with Jabari Smith Jr. expected to play a crucial role in the absence of Sengun. Smith has been performing well, averaging over 15 points per game this season.

The matchup is also significant for Kevin Durant, who is looking to impress against his former team. He has been a standout performer, averaging over 25 points per game and shooting 52.3 percent from the field this season.

The tip-off for tonight’s game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.