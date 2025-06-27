Sports
Rockets Planning to Re-sign Key Players Amid Free Agency
HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are planning to re-sign veterans Jeff Green, Jae'Sean Tate, and Aaron Holiday as they head into the offseason.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Rockets aim to keep all three players on the roster and negotiate new contracts with them. Tate and Green are set to enter unrestricted free agency, while the team holds an option on Holiday worth approximately $4.9 million.
The Rockets spent the previous season developing a younger core that led to a successful campaign, finishing with 52 wins, earning them the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference playoffs.
Green, who has played 17 seasons in the NBA, averaged 5.4 points on 50.4% shooting in 32 games last year. Tate, a 6’4” forward who has spent his entire five-season career with Houston, saw a drop in playing time but still provided significant contributions. He averaged 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds across 52 games during the last season.
At 28, Holiday has played impressively during his two seasons with the Rockets, averaging 5.5 points, 1.3 assists, and shooting 39.8% from three-point range. His experience has proven invaluable, particularly in high-pressure situations.
According to Yossi Gozlan, a cap expert, retaining these three veterans could allow the Rockets to maintain salary flexibility and avoid luxury tax penalties, giving the franchise a stronger platform for future success.
The Rockets are expected to access the non-taxpayer mid-level exception if they can avoid entering the luxury tax, further facilitating their offseason plans.
As the free agency period approaches, all eyes will be on how the Rockets manage their current contracts while bolstering their roster for another competitive season.
